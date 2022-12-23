The Education Department on Friday announced that Melvin Ledesma, a math teacher at the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School in the St. Thomas-St. John District and Astral Battiste, kindergarten teacher at the Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School in the St. Croix District, were chosen as District Teacher of the Year, respectively.
According to the statement, a ceremony was held for the six finalists on Monday on St. Thomas, and five finalists on Thursday on St. Croix. They were “recognized for their work as caring, passionate, and exemplary educators,” according to a released statement.
Further, it noted that each teacher’s qualifications were evaluated by an independent panel of judges in the following categories: portfolio , classroom observation and face-to-face interview . The teacher with the highest number of points was selected as the top teacher in the district.
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington expressed her pride in the 11 honorees.
“I am elated to be here today among professionals — you are the experts in the room — and we salute you for all that you do,” she said.
During his remarks, BCB Principal Terence Corbett praised the ingenuity and service orientation of Ledesma, who came to St. Thomas from the Philippines in 2018, as part of the department’s international teacher recruitment.
“Mr. Ledesma is a teacher that everyone deserves to have in his building,” Corbett said. “We have seen Mr. Ledesma in the classroom and outside of the classroom doing great things with our teachers, students, and parents. Because of you, our children, and BCB, continue to shine.”
In 2012, Ledesma earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a major in mathematics and in 2017 he earned a master’s degree in mathematics. Earlier this year, Ledesma completed the academic requirements for a doctorate in science education with a major in mathematics.
Ledesma began his teaching career as an instructor at the prestigious Ateneo de Zamboanga University in southern Philippines, the same university where he earned his academic degrees. However, he would soon develop a desire to teach younger minds.
“I chose to teach in a junior high school, where I fully realized that I am destined to be a teacher,” he wrote in his biography. “I saw myself in my students, who were eager to complete their education, but were struggling due to financial constraints. I initiated house visits to encourage parents to support their children’s learning, because I believe that education is the key to success.”
Pearl B. Larsen Principal Loretta Moorehead highlighted Battiste’s stellar reputation that preceded the 16-year educator.
“(Before coming to Pearl B. Larsen), I heard a lot about Ms. Battiste, but I got a chance to come into the classroom as her supervisor and see it for myself,” Moorehead said. “Ms. Battiste is one of our outstanding teachers. During the time I have been here, she has received an outstanding rating within the last three years and is now a nominee for the district teacher of the year. Not only does she work collaboratively with her peers, she also works with her parents, is a team player, and is willing to participate in any activity upon request.”
In 2006, Battiste earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in social studies from the University of the Virgin Islands. That same year, she began teaching at Pearl B. Larsen. She is widely known for her creative and inspiring door and classroom decorations, and each school year parents eagerly anticipate their children being placed into her kindergarten class.
Battiste writes in her biography that while she recognizes the importance for rigor and relevance in schools, she always adds “a touch of love and nurturing.”
”I love watching the excitement on students’ faces as they are in awe when they learn and discover something new,” Battiste said. She lives by the mantra, “it takes a big heart to shape little minds,” and says that kindergarten has her heart.
Next, Ledesma and Battiste will face another round of evaluations to determine which of them will represent the territory as State Teacher of the Year.
The other finalists in the St. Thomas-St. John District included Jacqueline Francis, Sandra Cornwall-E’Bas, Lydia Mulcare-Harris, Natasha Wright and Carishma Romney. Other finalists in the St. Croix District included Beverly James, Linda James, Cherise Davis and Kimberly Nelson.