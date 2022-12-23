The Education Department on Friday announced that Melvin Ledesma, a math teacher at the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School in the St. Thomas-St. John District and Astral Battiste, kindergarten teacher at the Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School in the St. Croix District, were chosen as District Teacher of the Year, respectively.

According to the statement, a ceremony was held for the six finalists on Monday on St. Thomas, and five finalists on Thursday on St. Croix. They were “recognized for their work as caring, passionate, and exemplary educators,” according to a released statement.