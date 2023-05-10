Lee Carle2

Virgin Islands news icon Lee Carle.

Radio icon and beloved Virgin Islands broadcaster Lee Carle died Monday. He was 92.

During a career that spanned more than six decades, Carle’s voice was a fixture in homes across the territory. Hailing from Albany, N.Y., a 23-year-old Carle landed in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1954 to work at WSTA radio station. After stints at several outlets, Carle ended his career in 2017 as WSTA’s news director and chief engineer.