Radio icon and beloved Virgin Islands broadcaster Lee Carle died Monday. He was 92.
During a career that spanned more than six decades, Carle’s voice was a fixture in homes across the territory. Hailing from Albany, N.Y., a 23-year-old Carle landed in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1954 to work at WSTA radio station. After stints at several outlets, Carle ended his career in 2017 as WSTA’s news director and chief engineer.
In a statement on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, who worked as a Daily News reporter while Carle was at the height of his radio career, said it was evident that Carle had “innate” journalistic qualities.
“His desire to get to the source of information prompted him to almost always be physically present at the scene of countless news incidents, even those that may have compromised his personal safety,” Roach said. “Lee remained ready to capture the facts and report them in real time to his widespread audience.”
Never was that more evident than when the cruise ship Angelina Lauro caught fire near the West Indian Co. dock in 1979. Carle was broadcasting live from the scene when then-Police Commissioner Milton Branch told police to arrest him.
“They surrounded me with their cars blaring and their sirens and everything, and with that, someone disconnected my mic,” Carle told the Daily News in 2021. Then a call came to the phone booth at the WICO dock — it was then-Gov. Juan Luis, “who told Branch on the phone to put me back on the air or else.”
Carle was equally renowned as an emcee, working with such stars as James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Percy Sledge or hosting local events like the Carnival Queen competition and the Miss Virgin Islands Pageant. As the social director at the V.I. Hotel, Carle produced shows in the hotel’s Frangipani Dining Room, which included a bevy of local personalities and future Virgin Islands luminaries, including future governor Roy Schneider and future senator Elmo Roebuck. Carle even set up a studio in the hotel to broadcast shows for WIVI.
In addition to Roach, elected officials shared condolences, remembrances and celebrations of Carle’s storied life on Tuesday as news of his passing spread.
In a statement, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett called Carle the “voice of Virgin Islands news” and a staple within homes across the territory.
“Although I was saddened to hear of his passing, I remember the tremendous impact he made on our community through his skilled reporting and coverage of the Virgin Islands news over so many decades,” she said.
At-large Sen. Angel Bolques said Carle will be remembered as one of the greatest voices of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a statement from Senator Donna Frett-Gregory’s office referred to Carle as a true icon of the local news industry who dedicated his career to informing and empowering the people of the Virgin Islands.
“His voice was a powerful force for change, and his ability to tell stories with empathy and compassion was unmatched,” Frett-Gregory said. “He was more than just a news anchor — he was a trusted friend and ally to his listeners, viewers, someone who always had their best interests at heart.”
Carle was also a mentor who nurtured the careers of other celebrated voices in the territory. He gave the late Athniel “Addie” Ottley his first job in radio. Ottley would go on to become the president and chief executive officer of Ottley Communications Corp., which operates as WSTA 1340-AM on St. Thomas.
Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Jr. recalled Carle’s passion in reporting the news.
“Lee Carle was at the forefront on important topics and matters of the day in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which helped in shaping the territory’s political and cultural landscape,” he said. “During a career that spanned over 60 years, Lee was defined by his news gathering and distinctive voice.”
Carle, he added, was “tenacious, yet personable, and knowledgeable about our community and its people.”
“Lee was exceptional in all his efforts and contributions to our communications industry, and the landscape of news gathering will not be the same,” Francis said.