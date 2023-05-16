The former owners of Heavy Materials concrete company are continuing to pursue legal malpractice claims against their former attorney, George Dudley, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Attorney Michael Sheesley, who is representing the plaintiffs Douglas Gurlea, Thomas Brunt IV, and Shane Brunt, filed the complaint on March 30, immediately after a District Court judge determined the federal court does not have jurisdiction over the claims.
The plaintiffs owned and operated Heavy Materials concrete company on St. Thomas from 2005 to 2015.
The Superior Court lawsuit echoes the previous District Court filing, which claims Dudley represented the plaintiffs for over a decade and gave them bad legal advice that resulted in an antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, after Heavy Materials entered 2013 agreements with Spartan Concrete that ended a three-year-long price war.
Dudley and his law firm, who are both named as defendants, “provided incorrect advice to Plaintiffs as to federal antitrust and other matters, and responded incorrectly as to antitrust and other issues in this letter,” according to the lawsuit.
The 45-page complaint details the dispute at the heart of the lawsuit that began after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, when construction slowed and drove down the demand for concrete.
A price war with St. Croix-based Spartan Concrete threatened to drive Heavy Materials out of business, and Dudley and other attorneys in the firm advised the plaintiffs on “complex” negotiations with Spartan that resulted in a 2013 price-fixing deal, according to the lawsuit.
“Defendants had multiple opportunities to correct his mistakes in his advice to the Plaintiffs – or even to simply speak to an antitrust expert – and at each point, he declined to do so,” according to the complaint.
The plaintiffs allege several causes of action, including legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligence, and they are seeking damages and other relief to be determined by the court.
“The representations by Defendants were false and material – the advice given by Defendants violated the basic principles of antitrust and anticompetitive law. In addition, the improper advice triggered an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice which has cost the Plaintiffs almost $1Million in legal fees and can result in incarceration,” according to the complaint.
The pact also prompted a 2019 class action lawsuit filed by attorneys Russell Pate and Korey Nelson, which accuses both companies of raising prices on consumers when they agreed to stop competing in each others’ sales markets, and that case is still pending against Spartan and owner Warren Mosler.
On May 2, attorney J. Daryl Dodson responded in a 21-page motion to dismiss the Superior Court lawsuit filed by Sheesley.
Dodson argued that the plaintiffs haven’t suffered any damages, so the lawsuit is premature.
“Here, the Plaintiffs were not charged with any crime by the Department of Justice and were not named as defendants in either of the class action lawsuits pending in the Superior Court and the District Court. Simply put, Plaintiffs suffered no damages as a result of any act or omission by the Defendants,” Dodson wrote.
In addition, the plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages, but Dodson said that’s inappropriate because “the Complaint is devoid of any factual allegations that the defendants acted maliciously, or with evil motive or reckless indifference to Plaintiffs’ rights. Therefore, Plaintiffs’ prayer for punitive damages should be stricken.”
Dodson asked the court to dismiss the complaint, and a judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
