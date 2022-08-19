The Washington-based Legal Services Corporation announced Wednesday it has awarded a $204,429 Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant to Legal Services of the Virgin Islands, part of a $4.75 million grant to 15 legal aid organizations.
The purpose of the grant is to support the growth of pro bono legal services for low-income Americans, according to a news release.
“Last year, 74% of low-income households faced at least one civil legal problem, according to LSC’s recently released Justice Gap report. Alarmingly, low-income Americans received no or insufficient legal help for 92% of their substantial civil legal problems. Expanding pro bono and other volunteer services will allow civil legal aid providers to better address these urgent, unmet needs,” the release stated.
LSVI will use the funding to “reimagine the provision of pro bono service provided by private attorneys in the Virgin Islands to LSVI-eligible clients,” according to the news release.
The local organization “will engage private attorneys, through the collaborative partnerships with the Virgin Islands Bar Association and the courts, to take cases by incentivizing them to learn a new practice area of law while earning Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit.”
Further, the statement noted, it will “leverage and maximize the use of its newly implemented Legal Server Case Management System to make it convenient for volunteer attorneys and the LSVI Project Staff to manage and report case status. The goal of LSVI is to boost the bar’s pro bono attorney corps, with 15% of members taking on at least two pro bono cases per year.”
Ronald S. Flagg, LSC president, emphasized the importance of supporting pro bono legal aid providers saying, “meeting the vast legal needs of low-income Americans is a tough job for legal aid providers with limited resources.”
“Engaging pro bono attorneys and volunteers adds a powerful network that multiplies the impact of these organizations,” Flagg said.
According to the statement, LSC awarded thee grants from its Pro Bono Innovation Fund included in its fiscal year 2022 congressional appropriation. The organization has awarded 121 grants, totaling $35 million, since 2014.
“Each organization’s project involves innovative solutions to persistent challenges in pro bono delivery systems that can be replicated by other service providers across the country,” the release stated.