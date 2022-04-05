Senators will meet again Thursday to debate and amend legislation sent down by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to facilitate a settlement agreement between Southland Gaming and the V.I. government, and potentially pave the way for horse racing to resume in the territory.
The agenda for Thursday’s Legislative session includes a single item: Bill No. 34-0224, an Act relating to video lottery at the horse racetrack in St. Thomas and “providing for the ratification of the Second Amended Agreement to the Video Lottery Services Agreement and the Development Agreement regarding the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack by and between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Southland Gaming of the Virgin Islands, Inc.”
Senators previously met in the Committee of the Whole on March 22 to discuss the legislation, and several said they were unsatisfied with the bill as proposed and wanted to make changes.
The bill was scheduled to go to a vote at the session on March 24, but Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said the measure had been withdrawn from the agenda for further review.
Southland Gaming filed suit against both the V.I. government and VIGL Operations LLC in early 2017, not long after the V.I. Legislature had approved an agreement reached between VIGL and then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp allowing VIGL to operate “racinos” at both the St. Thomas and St. Croix race tracks, as well as run all horse racing operations.
Southland claimed that VIGL’s agreement to operate the racetracks — and slot machines — violated Southland’s prior, exclusive contract to operate “video lottery terminals” or VLTs, at the St. Thomas track.
That ongoing litigation has held up the development of both the Randall “Doc” James track on St. Croix, and the Clinton Phipps track on St. Thomas, and there has not been a horse race in the territory for five years.
Bryan announced in June 2021 that the government was on the verge of signing an agreement with Southland that would grant them the authority to operate the St. Thomas track and gambling machines, while VIGL could proceed with developing the St. Croix track.