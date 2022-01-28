With billions of dollars in federal funds to be spent on construction projects, V.I. legislators are looking ahead to ensure the quality of contractors working in the territory.
Senators met at the Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas on Thursday and advanced Bill No. 34-0152, as it relates to the board of examiners for trades and crafts, to change the number of members on the boards.
The bill’s main purpose is to merge the Licensing and Consumer Affairs General Contractors board with the V.I. licensing boards for electricians, plumbers, mechanical and fiber optic installers.
The merger would form the V.I. Contractors, Trades and Craft board, which would comprise three general construction contractors, two electrical contractors, two plumbing contractors, one mechanical contractor and the Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner as an ex-officio member.
Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista spoke in support of the bill.
“Ensuring that the local standard is in line with national standards would go far in reducing the number of complaints received from consumers,” Evangelista said. “It is important to note that the number of complaints received with respect to these occupations has increased dramatically since hurricanes Irma and Maria.”
Bill sponsor Sen. Novelle Francis said he is pushing to consolidate the boards because the territory has more than 120 boards, commission and committees, some of which struggle to function due to a lack of quorum.
Envangelista said boards struggle to function because it is difficult to find skilled craftsmen that want to serve, but he hopes the smaller five-member board will be created.
Currently, there are only two members serving on the general contractors board.
To be eligible to serve on the V.I. Contractors, Trades and Craft board the person must be a resident of the Virgin Islands and must be licensed by the Board for five consecutive years before the date of appointment.
“We want to ensure the legacy of quality work is something that we leave behind, we are striving to get to that point,” Evangelista said.
The DLCA commissioner also told the listening and viewing audience that they can visit www.dlca.gov to ensure they are hiring a quality contractor.
“You can look up whether or not the person you are hiring has a current business license to engage in such activity,” Evangelista said.
Other bills forwarded to the full body include:
Bill No. 34-0156: The “Virgin Islands Uniform Electronic Wills Act.”
Bill No. 34-0087: Providing for a Complete Streets Task Force within the Department of Public Works.
Bill No. 34-0090: Extending the Career Incentive Program to peace officers.
Bill No. 34-0096: Establishing the V.I. Virtual Information System.
Bill No. 34-0182: Making the University of the Virgin Islands exempt from the requirement of obtaining legislative approval before naming government property.
Bill No. 34-0146: Acknowledging Mary Thomas, Axeline Salomon, Mathilde McBean, Susanna Abramson and other estate laborers involved in the Labor Uprising of 1878 or Fireburn.
Bill No. 34-0157: Honoring Gloria Canegata Waterman for her service as an educator.