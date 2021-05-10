Legislators urge Labor for action and demand accountability

Disconnection, frustration and desperation were the terms used by members of the 34th Legislature who asked V.I. Labor Commissioner Gary Malloy and his team for urgency in delivering help to the unemployed people of the territory.
“People want their money,” said Sen. Janelle Sarauw, calling the current approach and delays in payments inhumane. “The programs are not being executed,” she said. “We need [to] admit that we have a problem.”
The Committee on Education and Workforce Development, chaired by Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, met Friday. After a detailed report regarding active unemployment programs and their challenges, the committee also received testimony on workforce development in the Virgin Islands.
Commissioner Molloy reported that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, his agency experienced a record number of unemployment claims, with about 20,000 active claims currently. He discussed all pandemic-related unemployment programs available in addition to the regular unemployment program, leading the legislators and the public into a labyrinth of acronyms and dates.
Senator Milton Potter called the experience “head-spinning.” Each program has different eligibility requirements and rules that changed over time, with new laws being replaced by another (For a breakdown of the programs and laws, see the breakout Virgin Islands Unemployment Guide at right).
According to Molloy, as of May 2, the agency had dispersed $133 million in payments to residents, his report revealed a gap caused by a transition from the CARES Act, through the Continued Assistance Act to the American Rescue Plan. About 8,000 former participants did not transition, left without money, as Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory pointed out, referring to actual experience of her constituents.
“So what are your challenges,” Frett-Gregory asked Molloy. “Either people will get their services or not.”
Molloy said the issue is the volume of claims and the myriad of programs. He assured the legislators that his team has a sense of urgency and that they “work as hard and as smart as they can.”
He reminded the committee that the V.I. unemployment program was, until the pandemic, the only paper-based program in the U.S. Now, the program is fully automated, but newer, pandemic-related programs require more programming and reconfiguration.
“It’s not a stimulus,” Molloy said, pointing out it is the federal government that decide how each program is being run, and his agency cannot simply send out the money.
Another hot topic was the future of the over $7 million in Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWAP) that came from the executive order signed in August of last year by then-President Donald Trump. The money — $300 weekly — was designed for people whose wages were “disrupted by COVID-19.” The V.I. Department of Labor received the money after the program ended. The funds finally came from FEMA and are still sitting in the Labor’s account to be spent by September of this year.
“Dates and information do not coincide,” Sarauw observed.
“Do you have manpower,” Sen. Potter asked, trying to identify the cause of the delays.
“Yes and no,” was Molloy’s answer.
While on the agency website there are only nine job vacancies posted, the agency is lacking “merit staff,” Molloy said, to make expertise decisions on individual cases.
Those are hard to attract, and Chairwoman Whitaker said the committee should consider adding manpower during the upcoming budget talks.
Another cause of delay seems to be the grant office in Washington that allocates all the funds for the territory, Molloy said, and does it at its own pace. A separate challenge are the changing requirements of the programs that ask for specific documentation that, if not provided, will disqualify an individual from receiving money.
“Help us to get the information out,” Molloy said, when asked what the committee can do to help.
He recognized that communication with potential programs participants was limited, but as of now the agency is seeing people in person on St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John.
As of today, the agency will start reaching out to the individuals whose payments were stopped late last year, but are still eligible for one or more programs.
Whitaker asked about the number of phone lines available for unemployed and learned that there is only one general phone number available per island.
“That’s totally unacceptable,” she said, but Molloy said the previous experiments with bigger call centers failed. He repeated the problem is not initial claims, but advanced case management of specific existing cases and waiting for other agencies.
Another topic was the process of shifting to direct deposit payments, an issue brought up twice by Whitaker, who also inquired about how programs serve specific populations — communities of color, elderly, special needs populations or people who also receive child support.
The territory is not the only place in the U.S. that is experiencing delays in program implementation and is not the only place experiencing unemployment fraud — another issue brought up by the committee.
The current unemployment rate in the territory ranges from 8% to 8.5%, depending on island.