ST. THOMAS — The 35th Legislature overrode Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s veto of a controversial zoning variance allowing the manufacturer of concrete products in a St. Croix neighborhood during its regular session on Thursday.

The Legislature forwarded Bill No. 35-0023 — an Act granting a zoning use variance from the B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood) zoning designation to plots 50-1 and 50-4 Estate Orange Grove on St. Croix to allow for the manufacture of concrete products — to Bryan after a regular session in April.