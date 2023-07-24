ST. THOMAS — The 35th Legislature overrode Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s veto of a controversial zoning variance allowing the manufacturer of concrete products in a St. Croix neighborhood during its regular session on Thursday.
The Legislature forwarded Bill No. 35-0023 — an Act granting a zoning use variance from the B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood) zoning designation to plots 50-1 and 50-4 Estate Orange Grove on St. Croix to allow for the manufacture of concrete products — to Bryan after a regular session in April.
Bryan announced his veto of the bill later that month.
A Government House press release at the time stated that more than 900 Virgin Islands residents had signed a petition urging Bryan to follow Planning and Natural Resources Department recommendations to veto the bill.
“It is imperative that we consider the impact that our momentary decisions may have on future generations of Virgin Islanders,” Bryan wrote in a transmittal letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. at the time, pointing out that the department was actively working on an update to the territory’s comprehensive land and water use plan.
“We must give the professionals at DPNR the discretion to determine what is and is not appropriate use for the preservation of our land,” he wrote. “They are the experts in the field tasked with the responsibility of guiding the protection of our Territory. We must allow them to complete the task we have set before them.”
On Thursday, Sen. Franklin Johnson successfully introduced a motion to override Bryan’s veto.