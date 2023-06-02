The 35th Legislature released a report Wednesday detailing the body’s activities since it convened for the first time in January.
The 70-page report highlights the bills sponsored, legislation submitted, committee meetings attended and community outreach conducted by the territory’s fifteen senators during the first one hundred days of the legislative session.
Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. said in a news release that the report would bring to light some of the Legislature’s actions to date.
“The 35th Legislature is comprised of a dynamic blend of veteran senators, experienced sophomore senators, and energized freshman senators who have shown that they are ready and willing to tackle the issues of our time and make the tough decisions that true leadership requires,” he said.
More than 20 bills have been forwarded to and approved by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. so far.
Substantial pieces of legislation include Bill No. 35-0070, which authorized a $100 million line of credit for the V.I. government to advance disaster-related recovery projects reimbursable with federal funds and to pay $45 million toward buying out an agreement between the V.I. Water and Power Authority and VITOL.
Bill No. 35-0050 established the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance under the Education Department, renamed the Education Initiative Fund as the Construction, Maintenance and Capital Fund, and appropriated $2 million to the new fund in order to get the bureau off the ground. The bill also appropriated $5.5 million for the fund earmarked for the repair, maintenance and modernization of territory schools not scheduled for federally-funded rebuilds.
Bill No. 35-0009 established Juneteenth as a legal holiday in the Virgin Islands.
The report also includes legislation which senators intend to introduce during the remainder of their terms and can be found by visiting: www.legvi.org/100-day-report/