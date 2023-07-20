ST. THOMAS — The stage is set for a historic and controversial vote in the 35th Legislature today, during which lawmakers will consider whether to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for a parcel of land in Estate Catherineberg for the purpose of building a public K-12 school on St. John.

Speakers in favor and against the proposed swap delivered impassioned testimony to a packed room during a Committee of the Whole on St. John last week.