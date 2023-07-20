ST. THOMAS — The stage is set for a historic and controversial vote in the 35th Legislature today, during which lawmakers will consider whether to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for a parcel of land in Estate Catherineberg for the purpose of building a public K-12 school on St. John.
Speakers in favor and against the proposed swap delivered impassioned testimony to a packed room during a Committee of the Whole on St. John last week.
During that session, Hadiya Sewer, University of the Virgin Islands Scholar-In-Residence and Visiting Scholar in the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University, made a case for exploring other possibilities and referenced Malcolm X’s assertion that “land is the basis of all independence. Land is the basis of freedom, justice and equality.”
“And so we don’t necessarily give up land easily, precisely because we know that the land is our children’s future,” she said during testimony. “It is their inheritance, it’s their livelihood, it is their sustenance — and while I’m being told that Whistling Cay is not particularly a land that can be developed, it does set a colonial precedent that can have implications for the future of development on St. John.”
In an open letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. dated July 13, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. expressed gratitude toward the 35th Legislature and for testifiers who spoke passionately against the swap days earlier. That letter included an itemized response to concerns and alternate arrangements raised by testifiers during the Committee of the Whole.
In it, Bryan said exchanging submerged land for the Estate Catherineberg parcel would cede more water rights in the area around St. John. Bryan also acknowledged that the U.S. Interior Department may lease land to St. John, but that the arrangement was unworkable because the Virgin Islands government must demonstrate an ownership interest in the property in order to access Federal Emergency Management Administration funds to rebuild the Julius E. Sprauve School.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett also addressed some of the claims in a statement issued on Tuesday, including legislation introduced by former Delegate to Congress Donna Christian Christensen to allow the U.S. Interior Department to lease land for a school to St. John for a period of up to 99 years. That bill passed the House of Representatives but did not make it out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Plaskett said.
Plaskett said Christensen did not reintroduce that legislation during her tenure, and Plaskett herself has not revived the proposal because of National Park Service opposition and because “it has been made clear to our office that it will not be supported nor pass in the U.S. Senate.”
Calls for Interior to convey land to the V.I. government, she said, would be similarly unsupported in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Therefore, neither are viable options,” she said in the statement.
Plaskett also pointed to “false equivalencies” made between the proposed St. John exchange and an agreement made between the State of Maine and Acadia National Park. Plaskett said the park was directed to convey land in 1986 in order to construct a solid waste transfer station, but that the station was never built. In 2023, Maine lawmakers, with the National Park Service’s support, successfully included a provision in the Consolidated Appropriations Act to permit development of the land for Park Service personnel and affordable housing, Plaskett said.
“It is imperative that we do not put out half-truths or inaccuracies. Our approach must be pragmatic, and our focus must remain on developing and implementing specific, achievable goals,” she said, reminding Virgin Islanders that the deadline by which to rebuild territory schools using federal funds is fast approaching.