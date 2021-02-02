Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory announced Monday the hiring of Kurell Hodge as the new executive director of the Virgin Islands Legislature.
Hodge, the first millennial to be executive director of the body, most recently served in the executive branch as part of the senior leadership team at the Division of Personnel as an equal employment opportunity administrator and policy analyst, according to a Legislature statement.
Some of her key accomplishments include managing the government’s wellness program, rebranding technology and public relations plans, drafting a personnel policy manual and providing strategic business support to central government departments and semi-autonomous agencies, the statement continued.
“Hodge is a millennial who comes to the role with a wealth of experience in organizational change, strategic planning, human resource management, policy development and legal expertise,” Frett-Gregory said. “She has served in both the private and public spheres in executive capacities over the past 15 years and will add immense value.”
Hodge, who earned a juris doctorate from Florida A&M University in 2012, holds several certifications and has undergone training in areas like Lean Six Sigma, according to the statement.
Hodge replaces Pam Richards, who came on board with the 33rd Legislature. Richards, who described her tenure as exciting, recounted how she executed the swearing-in of the members of the 34th Legislature, the lying-in state of former Sen. Robert O’Connor Jr., and the State of the Territory address within a 16-day window and during a pandemic.
“It was an exciting time to be in and to have the responsibility to oversee the administration of the first branch of government,” Richards told The Daily News.