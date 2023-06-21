Leston E. Carey
We are saddened to announce the death of Leston E. Carey, better known as “Chef 67” of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Leston was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalind Sharry Carey and Samuel Browne; and brothers, Movin and Irving Browne.
Leston is survived by his wife, Santa Mercedes Carey of Rhode Island; sons, Miquel Mercedes of Massachusetts, Junior and, Rafael Mercedes of Rhode Island, and Joan Mercedes of Texas; grandson, Henrique Dante Junior Mercedes of Florida; brothers, Basil Pascal of Torrington, Conn., Vallen Browne of St. Thomas, USVI, Steve Browne of Torringhton, Malvon Percy Pericval of Baltimore, Md.; sister, godchild and caretaker Sheila Doyling Joseph of Knoxville, Tenn., Claire Browne, Torrington; special nieces, Georgette Browne of Waterbury, Conn., Chantel Greene of Florida, Michelle Joseph of Nevada, Shanique Doyling of St. Thomas, Shanice Registe of Atlanta, Shadai Carr Shadowens of Atlanta, Kariisa Pascal of Brooklyn, N.Y.; nieces, Siohban Browne of Torrrington, Mahlania Percival of St. Thomas, V.I., Hollisa Liburd of Torrington, Ivy Browne of Aruba; special nephews, Malvon Pericval Jr. of Arizona, Tarron and LeAnder Pascal of New York, Shawn Registe Jr. of Altanta, Tevin Browne of New York; nephews, Vallen Browne Jr., Boston, Mass., Isaiah Browne of Florida, Kobe Pericval of St. Thomas, V.I., Travis Joseph of U.K.; several aunties, Gloria Browne of New Jersey, Linda Wilkerson of St. Kitts, Pearl Shillingford of England; uncles, Aaron Wilkerson and Leroy Wilkerson of St. Kitts, Mosses Davron of Bronx, N.Y.
Leston is survived by several other family members including Sharry, Carey and Fraites of St. Kitts and New York; Browne, Wikerson, Augustus and Davis of St. Kitts, New York, New Jersey and the United Kingdom; special friends, Teresa and June Browne of New York, Mayann Martin, Merle Sasso and Hazelann Thomas, Gladys Jones of Glady’s Cafe, Loretta Andrew, Deidra Hewitte, Harry, Light-up, Hitler Vice, Roosevett (Bread) Evans, Goose, Willie, Tola Coleen and Avery Evans, Larry, Pa-Pus and the rest of the Savanero posse; Reginald Rass Regg, Martin Bazil of V.I. Taxi, Veronica James, Hayden Joseph, Mr. Walker of Walkers by the Sea and Mr. Mikey of the Petite Pump Room.
The family of Leston Elvin Carey would like to say special thank you to Dr. Odlum of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Dr. William D. Robinson of Summit Medical Parkwest, Knoxville; Dr. George Schuchman, Fort Sanders Medical, Knoxville; Dr. Timothy Gardner, Tennova Medical Farragut, Knoxville; Will Dorsey at DIDDS, Knoxville; Patricia O’Neill, Rehabilitation Center, Knoxville; and Disability Rights of Tennessee.
The family of Leston Elvin Carey wishes to express our deep appreciation for the many expressions of love, kindness and concerns shown in time of bereavement. A memorial service will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is at noon at Eastern Cemetery.