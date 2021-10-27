LIAT is again returning to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The struggling Caribbean airline is working to rebuild its network after suspending all flights in March 2020 as it sought protection from creditors.
An exact date for resumption of flights wasn’t announced Tuesday by the Antigua-based airline, but a team of LIAT representatives is expected on St. Thomas today to begin preparations, according to the V.I. Port Authority.
During the site visit at King Airport, LIAT officials will meet with Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe and other Port Authority and Tourism Department officials, according to the Port Authority.
If all goes well, the airline is expected to commence services between late November and early December. The announcement of the exact restart date, schedule and opening of ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
It isn’t the first time LIAT has returned to the territory. In 2018, Port Authority officials and Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter worked to bring the airline back to both St. Thomas and St. Croix. However, company officials said at the time that St. Croix was not “viable” for the airline.
At an event heralding the airlines return to St. Thomas, Potter quipped that “an old acronym of ‘Leave Island Any Time’ is out of the window.”
With the addition of St. Thomas, LIAT will serves 10 Caribbean destinations. It resumed flying to the British Virgin Islands in January.
According to the airline, LIAT is working with stakeholders to resume services.
Historically, LIAT has provided a vital link between the Virgin Islands and destinations down island. In the statement announcing the return to St. Thomas, the airline thanked its stakeholders and the people of the territory for their patience as it operates under administration, similar to bankruptcy in the United States.
For more information, visit www.liat.com.