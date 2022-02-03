Liberty Mobile announced Tuesday that the company will shut down its 3G network by Feb. 22, “to make way for more advanced network services, more speeds and a better experience for consumers.”
The company said it will be the first mobile service provider in the territory to complete the technological evolution to 5G after providing the 3G service for more than 20 years.
“The 3G sunset is occurring across most large mobile carriers in the United States, as part of the organic transformation of technology and to make room for more advanced services, including 5G,” Liberty said in a released statement. “Similar transitions have occurred in the past when the 2G networks were shut down to upgrade to 4G about 10 years ago.”
According to Liberty, the transition to fifth generation, or 5G, started in 2019 in limited areas of the United States, and is now available across the nation, including since 2020 in the Virgin Islands.
“This is part of our plan to continue improving the network, offer an overall better experience for mobile users on the island, and be more efficient in the use of spectrum,” Víctor Vera, Liberty Mobile’s senior director of RAN Engineering said in the prepared statement. “Periodically, providers need to shut off older technologies like 2G and 3G to free up spectrum and infrastructure and thus support and expand newer services such as 5G.”
She added that the company has identified a small number of customers that have older devices such as 3G mobile phones. Those devices, she said, will no longer work beginning Feb. 22.
In addition to mobile phones, other older devices such as smartwatches, tablets, medical equipment, car SOS services and home security systems that use 3G technology will also stop working.
“These customers can get in touch with their service providers to get the necessary upgrades,” Vera said, adding that Liberty Mobile has been contacting customers through e-mail and text messages since mid-2021 to encourage them to act as soon as possible.
“They can replace their older devices with free device upgrades and discounted options on new models with the latest technology,” she said.
Consumers with 3G devices can visit the Liberty Mobile stores on St. Thomas and St. Croix to perform the upgrades, the release stated.
Liberty said that in order to assist customers with this process, it also created a bilingual web page www.libertyvi.com/3G where customers can enter their phone numbers to see if their device is powered by 3G and needs to be upgraded.
Mobile users will also have access to a list of frequently asked questions and a list of the most common models that need to be upgraded.
“When they upgrade their devices, mobile users get several benefits such as extended wireless network coverage, more bandwidth, higher data speeds, lower latency, improved network reliability and larger compatibility with the latest in mobile technology,” Vera said.
Residents can also call Liberty Mobile’s Sales and Service Department at 800-331-0500 to get more information and assistance.