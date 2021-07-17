A stop-work order filed against Liberty Communications in the territory has been lifted.
The CEO of Liberty Communications apologized for hazardous road work on St. Thomas and said the company is working to strengthen the network territorywide.
Liberty President and CEO Naji Khoury acknowledged that a July 2 incident was “inexcusable,” and apologized for the danger to drivers posed by holes that a construction crew left on Crown Mountain Road.
“We took full responsibility for it,” Khoury said. “There was a severe miscommunication between different crews that were working on this project,” that led to the incomplete work being abandoned without proper traffic warnings.
No accidents were reported, and Khoury said they’re working to ensure a similar miscommunication doesn’t reoccur.
The revised communications plan — including additional efforts in print, radio and online — was a key factor in lifting the order, according to a statement released Friday afternoon by Public Works.
In addition, Liberty, and its contractor BLDM, LLC, have agreed to revised “Maintenance of Traffic” and “Health and Occupational Safety” plans and to having dedicated health and safety officers for both districts.
“These officers will have the added responsibility of providing daily reports to the assigned DPW Project Manager,” according to Public Works.
“My priority has always been ensuring safe roadways for our pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” said Commissioner Derek Gabriel on Friday. “I believe Liberty and its subcontractors understand the importance of executing their work safely and timely. With the assurances we received over the last week, I believe we are in a good place to allow for the project to restart.”
Other than the traffic issue, “it’s going well, we’re towards the end of the first phase. We’re literally weeks away from finishing the first phase before we start the second phase,” Khoury told The Daily News last week as the cellular provider and the V.I. government were working toward resolving their differences.
The network is being strengthened daily, and Khoury said the company’s customer base has grown during the transition in ownership from AT&T.
Virgin Islands AT&T customers are able to use their phones on the mainland as normal, but cannot visit an off-island AT&T store for service.
Catherine Kling, retail sales manager for Liberty Mobile USVI, said customers in that situation can call 1-800-331-0500 and the company will ship a replacement phone overnight.
“You can travel anywhere in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, abroad, and the exact same service you had before in terms of roaming capabilities, or the use of the network while you are in the U.S. mainland. That remains exactly 100% as it was prior to the transition,” Kling said.
Liberty stores in the territory are still branded with AT&T logos, but the branding will be phased out in the next few months.
St. Thomas store phone number is 340-774-0005 and the St. Croix store is 340-778-6400, and are available on the AT&T St Thomas and St. Croix Facebook pages. The att.com/shop and MyATT app (for bills/payments/ account changes) are still available as well.
Khoury said that “we’re gaining customers, our network is performing better than it has ever been,” and “dropped calls are within the parameters that we had before.”
Some eight to nine coverage gaps remain territorywide, including parts of Coral Bay on St. John, and the Caret Bay and Estate Pearl areas on the St. Thoma, but “there is a plan to continue to expand the network,” Kling said.
Khory said they “haven’t lost a single employee” during the transition from AT&T, and the company hired seven new people in the last month.
“We are fully committed across the board,” Khoury said.