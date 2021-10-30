Liberty Mobile USVI announced updates to its ongoing construction schedule Friday as part of enhancements and expansion of its network.
Company President and CEO Naji Khoury said upgrades, to begin Monday through Nov. 6 on St. Thomas, includes thermoplastic line striping at Fort Christian parking lot, in Sugar Estate and along Weymouth Rhymer Highway and Magens Bay Road.
Work on St. Thomas will also include horizontal directional drilling along Veterans Drive, Harwood Highway, Hilton Road and on Careen Hill. In addition, asphalt restoration work will be carried out at Highway 33 and Crown Mountain Road, he said.
According to Khoury, the ongoing improvements will ensure more resiliency, redundancy and improved performance.
The company promised to provide weekly updates on the construction work after Public Works Department officials complained the work was causing widespread disruptions and being conducted in a subpar manner.
“We continue working hard to provide our USVI customers with a more resilient network that will respond better during natural disasters and solid mobile service and faster internet speeds,” Khoury said “We are also committed to complete this work with the utmost care.”
Specific work dates and times for the areas mentioned can be accessed via the website of Public Works at dpw.vi.gov.
According to Khoury, the jobs “will be performed with minimal traffic impact,” but “drivers should expect delays due to lane and partial road closures and must exercise caution when traveling in these locations.”