Customers with cellular phone service through Liberty/AT&T suffered a major outage Friday, which prevented customers from being able to call 911.
“A third-party outage this morning affected the ability of Liberty mobile customers to make calls to some landline numbers. Mobile to mobile calls, texts and data continued working as usual. The situation has been fixed. We regret any inconvenience,” according to a statement from Liberty USVI general manager Bala Balakrishnan.
Balakrishnan did not respond to subsequent questions from The Daily News about which third party caused the outage, and what, specifically, created the issue. Balakrishnan also did not respond to questions about whether the outage is likely to reoccur.
V.I. Territorial Management Agency spokesman Erik Ackerson said the outage began at around 4:30 a.m. and continued for about eight to nine hours.
At no point was the 911 system itself affected, Ackerson said, and customers were still able to call for help via landlines and other cell carriers.
In an effort to ensure that Liberty customers could still access emergency services, Ackerson said he posted a list of alternate phone numbers for affected customers, and messages about the issue were publicized via the VI Alert system.
Ackerson said there were initial indications that Viya customers may also have been affected, and Luis Hospital on St. Croix published a notice on Facebook that Viya customers were having trouble getting through to the hospital’s phone lines.
Viya spokeswoman Jennifer Matarangas-King said in a statement that “Viya’s network, (mobile and landline) is fully operational and Viya customers can access 911. Liberty subscribers are having issues accessing 911 and VITEMA’s alert provides an overview of the issue.”
