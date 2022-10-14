Customers with cellular phone service through Liberty/AT&T suffered a major outage Friday, which prevented customers from being able to call 911.

“A third-party outage this morning affected the ability of Liberty mobile customers to make calls to some landline numbers. Mobile to mobile calls, texts and data continued working as usual. The situation has been fixed. We regret any inconvenience,” according to a statement from Liberty USVI general manager Bala Balakrishnan.

