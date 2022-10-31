ST. CROIX – In its first full-scale activity since the pandemic, the Grove Place Action Committee is gearing up to hold its annual Liberty Day celebration to commemorate the life and legacy of David Hamilton Jackson.

The day is observed annually on Nov. 1, a local holiday, and is also known as D. Hamilton Jackson Day. . Raymond Williams, event coordinator, said festivities will start with a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Estate Grove Place park named in Jackson’s honor. In 2020 the celebration was moved to a pre-recorded virtual event and last year it was a limited-invitation event at Government House that was broadcast via radio and social media platforms.