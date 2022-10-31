ST. CROIX – In its first full-scale activity since the pandemic, the Grove Place Action Committee is gearing up to hold its annual Liberty Day celebration to commemorate the life and legacy of David Hamilton Jackson.
The day is observed annually on Nov. 1, a local holiday, and is also known as D. Hamilton Jackson Day. . Raymond Williams, event coordinator, said festivities will start with a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Estate Grove Place park named in Jackson’s honor. In 2020 the celebration was moved to a pre-recorded virtual event and last year it was a limited-invitation event at Government House that was broadcast via radio and social media platforms.
Born in 1884, Jackson was known as a powerful labor leader, banker and community activist who published The Herald, the first newspaper in the then Danish West Indies that did not bear the Danish government seal. In 1915, Jackson traveled to Denmark to fight for the revocation of a royal edict prohibiting privately owned newspapers. That year, after winning that battle, the first issue was published. In honor of the publication, a bull was slaughtered and roasted, and roast beef and bread were given to the public to celebrate the great accomplishment.
Jackson later organized the first labor union in the Danish West Indies, which led to the end of violent uprisings and the start of organized protests. Since Nov. 1, 1927 – when he gave one of his most powerful labor speeches — Liberty Day has been a holiday, celebrated with the traditional feast.
During gubernatorial elections, Liberty Day festivities iserve as a traditional last-lap campaigning rally before Election Day, which is Nov. 8 this year. Candidates and their supporters — usually dressed in T-shirts and soliciting votes — are expected to be among the droves packing the streets for the event.
Williams couldn’t contain the excitement of the day.
“We have been out of Grove for the past two years and this is where it all began, so we are excited and grateful that restrictions are lifted, things are getting back to normal and we can return to the mecca,” he said. “Our ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and we look forward to a great crowd and a great presentation.”
The official ceremony will include remarks from Williams, as well as legislative, congressional and gubernatorial dignitaries.
Tuesday’s guest speaker is Jelyn M’Kaejah Bailey, a 16-year- old at St. Croix Educational Complex student who will share her perspective regarding of freedom of the press.
Williams said committee members have been busy preparing the beef that will be roasted as part of the traditional meal.
“On non-election years we prepare about 200 pounds of beef, during an election year, we have a greater turnout so we usually double that, but this is a big election and the energy in the community and across the territory is high so we are preparing 650 pounds of beef for the festivities,” Williams said.
The beef will be served with baked potato stuffing, gravy and dinner rolls or titi-bread, along with the traditional taddy citrus drink — all free of charge.
“Year after year as we continue to host this very important event, it is my hope that as people come out they take time to reflect on not only the day as a holiday, but reflect on the significance of D. Hamilton Jackson and other stalwarts,” Williams said. “They have laid the foundation and given us freedom of the press, rights to vote and freedom to speak our minds. We should reflect on their teachings and magnify and build on those things.”
Entertainment for the day — and through the night — will be provided by Hartatak Band.