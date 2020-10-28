ST. CROIX — The Grove Place Action Committee announced Tuesday that the annual Liberty Day celebrations will not take place in its traditional form this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead of the traditional speeches and serving of bread and bull, the Nov. 1 holiday that commemorates the life and legacy of David Hamilton Jackson will instead be celebrated with a virtual ceremony to be aired on the government access channel throughout the day Sunday.
“We know the significance of D. Hamilton Jackson and this tradition that has been going for more than 90 years,” said event coordinator Raymond Williams. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, “we wanted to be sure to foster a community commemoration while ensuring the safety of everyone during this public health crisis.”
Born in 1884, Jackson was an influential labor leader, banker and community activist who published The Herald, the first Virgin Islands’ newspaper that did not bear the Danish government seal. In 1915, he traveled to Denmark to fight for the revocation of a royal edict prohibiting privately owned newspapers. When the first issue of The Herald was published a bull was slaughtered and roasted, and roast beef and bread were given to the public to celebrate the accomplishment.
Jackson also organized the first labor union in the Danish West Indies. Since Nov. 1, 1927 — the day of one of his most powerful speeches — Liberty Day has been a holiday, celebrated with the traditional feast in recent times.
Williams said this year being an election year, there was an expectation for hundreds of people turning out for the celebrations. The event would have served as a traditional last-lap campaigning effort before Tuesday’s General Election. “Whenever it’s an election year, the observation sees a larger turnout than when it is not,” Williams said. “We would have seen the streets packed with candidates and their supporters usually dressed in T-shirts and soliciting votes.”
While pandemic restrictions do not allow for the celebration, Williams encouraged candidates and families to take action and celebrate Jackson’s life and legacy with small socially distanced observations so that children will learn how Jackson’s contributions have shaped the way we live.
“There is a lot of lip service about loving our culture and keeping our traditions alive, but we still see participation in events like these waning, Williams noted. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to take the initiative in their little circles to remember Jackson and his stalwart community activism by hosting small ceremonies, have poetry or writing contests and event serving up the traditional meal on a much smaller scale for family.”
While Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. could have declared Monday a holiday in observance of Liberty Day, he announced in a prepared statement that he would not do so.
“Many government offices offering important services to the public will be closed on Tuesday, Election Day, so I have chosen not to grant administrative leave this year on Monday, Nov. 2,” Bryan explained.