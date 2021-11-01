ST. CROIX — The Grove Place Action Committee will honor two community stalwarts on the day it celebrates the legacy of D. Hamilton Jackson.
Event coordinator Raymond Williams said Frederiksted resident Mae Louise Williams and former Sen. Edgar Iles, both of who died this year, will be remembered for their contributions and support during a ceremony at Government House on St. Croix.
Williams said that for the second year, the pandemic forced the restructuring of the decades-long tradition. Last year, the celebration was solely virtual. While today’s celebration will be a far cry from the event that typically brings hundreds into the Grove Place community each year, many are just happy for the return of a face-to-face event no matter how small and despite vaccination restrictions.
“As we know the coronavirus crippled any plans to return to normalcy with the scale of activity we are used to. Last year for the second time since we started this, we could not have an in-person event,” Williams said. “We did what we could and turned it into a virtual celebration, but this year as restrictions are relaxed, we believe that we could safely hold this small event.”
The celebration will include a small reception at Government House on St. Croix for fully vaccinated individuals only. It will include the traditional ceremony with speakers and presentations with former Senator Usie Richards delivering the keynote address.
“We want to always be able to foster a community commemoration while staying safe,” Williams said.
Born in September 1884, Jackson was known as a powerful labor leader and community activist. He was publisher of The Herald, the first newspaper in the then Danish West Indies that did not bear the Danish government’s seal. Jackson also organized the first labor union in the Danish West Indies.
In 1915, Jackson traveled to Denmark to fight for the revocation of a royal edict prohibiting privately-owned newspapers. After successfully petitioning the Danish government, he returned to publish the first issue of The Herald on Nov. 1. In honor of the publication, a bull was slaughtered and roast beef and bread were given to the public to celebrate the accomplishment.
Nov. 1, 1927, is also the date of one of Jackson’s most powerful labor speeches, and the day has also been known as Liberty Day since.
Jackson also served as a judge under the U.S. Naval Administration and was instrumental in the formulation of the Organic Act of 1936, which guarantees civil liberties and became the foundation of the Revised Organic Act of 1954, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a released statement.
“D. Hamilton Jackson felt the suffering of the people and through the power of the press was able to bring about social and economic change to better the lives of residents of the Territory,” Bryan wrote. “D. Hamilton Jackson’s invaluable contributions have greatly enriched the territory and lives of many Virgin Islanders.”
Today’s event will include the traditional serving of roast beef, baked potato stuffing, gravy and bread along with toddy citrus drink in the Government House courtyard.
“We really wanted to honor [Iles and Williams] this year because their deaths have really touched our core group of organizers,” he said. “They were both always a part of what we did. Mae Louise was cleaning, cooking, serving and making it great in her own way while Edgar Iles was always vocal and supported the Grove Place Action Committee for many years.”