Friends of the V.I. National Park on St. John received a $10,000 grant from Liberty Foundation to support its environmental preservation programs in 2023.
According to a statement from Liberty V.I., employees also participated in a volunteer effort to clean a trail and help keep the park’s grounds clean . The effort was part of Liberty’s 2022 Mission Week, according to the statement.
“We are so grateful with this support. We depend on our volunteers and donation dollars to build the park’s capacity to deliver on its mission,” said Tonia Lovejoy, executive director of Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park. “The combination of Liberty Foundation’s donation dollars to help with the tools, to support the staff, to get those volunteers trained and lead to do meaningful work of our National Park is priceless. Our park depends on local community partnerships, so this is fantastic.”
According to Lovejoy, the grant will be used to fund the organization’s environmental programs in 2023, particularly preservation and maintenance work for the VI National Park, which covers two thirds of the island of St. John. The park depends on entities such as Friends of VI National Park to get the resources it needs for its upkeep.
“Environmental conservation is one of our pillars at Liberty and we support the work that Friends of the VI National Park does to preserve this land and educate the USVI public on its importance,” said Bala Balakrishnan, general manager for Liberty V.I. “It is so important to protect spaces like these, especially at a time when environmental threats and the need for resources are increasing.”
Friends of V.I. National Park protects and preserves the natural and cultural resources of the park while connecting visitors to the park and the park to the community. Since 1988, the organization has served as the official philanthropic partner to the park, and V.I. Coral Reef National Monument after its establishment in 2001.
Mission Week is observed throughout all of Liberty Latin America’s affiliates, including Liberty V.I. It provides company employees with the opportunity to collaborate with charitable foundations and connect with the communities they serve.
Liberty Foundation will continue to help other nonprofit organizations in the V.I. throughout 2023. Since November 2020, Liberty and Liberty Foundation have invested $277,500 and impacted 22 organizations throughout the territory, according to the statement.