Bala Balakrishnan the recently appointed “country manager” for Liberty V.I.’s operations in the Virgin Islands is looking forward to improving the company’s service given the recent acquisition of former Broadband VI.
As country manager, Balakrishnan is responsible for commercial strategy and the market’s financial performance. He also leads Liberty’s go-to-market efforts, according to a statement.
“I am excited to lead this dynamic market and work with the amazing Liberty Mobile team based here in the USVI. Their expertise and enthusiasm are key factors in our success in this market,” Balakrishnan told The Daily News. “Now that the transaction has closed, we can focus on integrating Broadband VI’s assets into our operations and welcoming our new colleagues into our company.”
He said it is an exciting prospect for the company “because we believe the combination of Liberty with BBVI will enhance the USVI’s position as a technology hub in the Caribbean, drive economic growth, expand tourism and create jobs in the territory.”
Balakrishnan said that Liberty and Broadband VI’s combination will add resiliency and redundancy to the V.I.’s hurricane-prone markets.
To achieve this, Liberty will build out its disaster-resilient fiber optic network, he said.
Plans include the underground deployment of a significant portion of the network within six years, identification of opportunities to strengthen the network, plus offers for residential and business customers in the territory.
“We have funding from FCC to the tune of $85 million that they will provide to us over a ten-year period, but we, as a company, decided we needed to accelerate that spending, so we’re investing more than what the FCC is giving us,” he said. “Ninety percent of the islands is already covered by 5G. We know there are still some dead spaces, so we still have two more phases of deployment underway.”
Balakrishnan said the company is “also in the early stages of planning the fiber network.”
“In three years, we should have 80-plus percent of the islands covered and in the next six years, we should basically be finished with the project. That’s the plan, and it’s a pretty significant investment.”
Liberty also plans to participate in the local V.I. community.
“I just want to reaffirm our commitment not only to the USVI, but also to the community,” said Balakrishnan. “We have allocated $200,000 since 2020 to cover community-based initiatives, and I look forward to being part of this community and helping it move forward.”
Balakrishnan, according to a statement, is the first dedicated country manager to oversee the company’s mobile and fixed telecommunication assets in the V.I. market.
Prior to his current position, Balakrishnan was a senior partner at Ernst & Young, where he focused on business transformation and customer experience with Liberty Global as one of his clients. He was asked to join Liberty Global’s London office in 2017, according to the statement.
Liberty Latin America was spun off as an independent company, established in 2018. By 2019, Balakrishnan was sent to Panama as vice president and chief digital officer. In that role, he led the company’s digital transformation strategy and played a role in enhancing the company’s digital performance and delivering a more seamless experience to the company’s customers.
Liberty acquired the AT&T wireless operations in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in 2020, followed by the acquisition of Broadband VI at the end of 2021. With the acquisition of those operations, Liberty now serves more than 1 million mobile customers, has a workforce of more than 2,200 employees and operates a call center in Puerto Rico with bilingual customer service representatives.
Balakrishnan, who is now based on St. Thomas, reports directly to Naji Khoury, president and chief executive officer of Liberty V.I.
“We appointed Bala Balakrishnan as our new country manager for the USVI to be able to carry out our plans on the ground with the care and attention the market deserves,” Khoury said. “Creating this regional office and having a senior level executive on the ground is an important step in our relationship with our USVI market and our commitment to take it to the next level.”