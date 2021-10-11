Motorists are being advised that contractors working for Liberty Mobile USVI are continuing to build out the carrier’s mobile network and infrastructure in the territory.
“We continue working hard to provide our USVI customers with a more resilient network that will respond better during natural disasters and solid mobile service and faster internet speeds,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Mobile USVI. “We are also committed to complete this work with the utmost care in the construction process.”
In July, the Public Works Department ordered Liberty and its contractors to stop work because of “reports of unsatisfactory and unsafe work in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John districts,” according to the department at the time.
“These most recent, egregious actions demonstrate to me that Liberty, its contractors and subcontractors have no consideration or corporate responsibility for the public transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Derek Gabriel.
In order to restart work, Liberty agreed to a revised communications, traffic and safety plans and appointed dedicated health and safety officers that provide daily reports to Public Works.
According to Khoury, fiber installation and splicing has been completed on St. John and St. Croix.
Work scheduled for this week on St. Thomas includes asphalt restoration work on Sugar Estate Road, Dronningens Gade, Pollyberg Hill, Norre Gade and Taarneberg Gade as well as thermoplastic line striping of Mafolie Road, Magens Bay Road, Fort Christian parking lot and Taarneberg Gade.
Khoury said that these jobs will be performed with minimal traffic impact. However, he added that drivers should expect delays due to lane and partial road closures.
Specific work dates and times is available at the Public Works Department’s website, dpw.vi.gov.