Liberty Mobile USVI announced that construction work to boost its network will be carried out through Saturday on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
“We continue working hard to provide our USVI customers with a more resilient network that will respond better during natural disasters and solid mobile service and faster internet speeds,” Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Mobile USVI, said in a news release. “We are also committed to complete this work with the utmost care in the construction process.”
The upgrades that will take place this week in St. Thomas include asphalt restoration work at Sugar Estate Road including Dronningens Gade and Pollyberg, Raphune Hill and Weymouth Highway to Tutu Park Mall.
Traffic rated box cover repairs will take place at Mandahl Road (Route 42); Donoe Bypass; East End; Smith Bay Road known as Emile “Milo” Francis Memorial Drive; Red Hook, known as Nicholas “Nick” Friday Memorial Drive; Benner Hill Cell Site behind the Red Hook Family Practice Building; Mariendal Road near the Nadir bridge; Turpentine Run and Mafolie Road.
On St. Croix, the company said that thermoplastic line striping work will be carried out on Centerline Road, Highway 69 and Highway 73.
Specific work dates and times for the areas will be available at Liberty Mobile USVI’s website mobile.libertyvi.com. The information will also be available at the V.I. Public Works website, dpw.vi.gov., the release said.
Drivers should expect delays due to lane and partial road closures and must exercise caution.