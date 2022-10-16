A Liberty mobile spokesman said Sunday that a service outage two days earlier that affected customers’ ability to call 911, was caused by “interconnection issues which we believe affected all carriers.”

Customers with cellular phone service through Liberty suffered a major outage Friday, but the company has blamed an unnamed third party and declined to explain what, specifically, caused the outage.

