Liberty Mobile blamed a V.I. Water and Power Authority contractor on Monday for a fiber cut that caused a major outage on St. Croix.
The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. and left customers without the ability to use their cell phones, including criminal defendants scheduled to call in to V.I. Superior Court hearings on St. Croix.
A judge briefly considered issuing arrest warrants for the missing defendants before attorneys noticed that all AT&T cell service had ceased, and their cases were continued to Wednesday.
Later in the day, Liberty Mobile Virgin Islands spokeswoman Catherine Kling issued a statement.
“We are currently dealing with a general service outage in St. Croix. We have identified a main line fiber cut as the cause. The fiber was accidentally cut by a third party doing excavation work at the site, which has affected service in St. Croix,” according to Kling.
“A Liberty Mobile USVI technical team and a specialized splicing crew are already at the scene working on the problem, with the cooperation of the third party. We expect to restore service later tonight, or no later than tomorrow,” Kling wrote. “We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and will continue providing updates via our social media channels as the work progresses.”
The third party was a V.I. Water and Power Authority contractor, according to a statement from Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who said she was briefed by Liberty Vice President Carla Framil.
According to Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., the cellular provider had not been in contact with Government House.
“Unfortunately, we have not received any information from Liberty or any other source concerning today’s outage in St. Croix,” Motta said Monday.