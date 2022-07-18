Liberty Latin America, Liberty Puerto Rico and USVI’s parent company, has released its second annual environment, social, and governance report, the company announced in a released statement.
The report outlined its commitment to ESG practices across its Latin America and Caribbean operations.
Balan Nair, chief executive officer of Liberty Latin America, said he was proud to announce “significant progress with respect to our energy consumption, data privacy and security efforts, and commitment to positive social change.”
He also emphasized Liberty Latin America’s commitment to responsible and sustainable practices in the Caribbean region “with the hope of leading the way towards a more sustainable future for our communities.”
According to the statement, the report was composed in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board or SASB for the telecommunications services industry with data through Dec. 31, 2021.
According to the statement, it shows progress on SASB standards relative to energy consumption, data privacy, and security efforts. The report also includes details on carbon emissions across Liberty Latin America.
Liberty, on its website said it believes in leading the change for a more sustainable future “for our employees, our customers, our communities and or shareholders by operating in ways that help make our world a better place.”
The full report is available at www.lia.com.