Residents in the Lowry Hill area near Sally’s Fancy will have to contend with traffic detours, and finding alternate parking off neighborhood roads, as Liberty VI begins work on its fixed fiber network construction project.
The project, set to kick off Tuesday, will take three weeks to complete “and will benefit all customers along Lowry Hill Road in the Sally’s Fancy area.”
According to a news release, as part of Liberty’s participation in the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect USVI initiative, “this project will use the company’s Fiber-to-the Home standard to increase bandwidth capacity for high-speed data demand.”
Once completed, Liberty will deliver a fixed fiber network with more resiliency, redundancy and improved performance, the statement noted.
“This is just the beginning of a large project that, upon completion, will bring true broadband connectivity to the USVI to facilitate economic growth in the territory,” said Bala Balakrishnan, general manager of Liberty VI. “The work will also enable us to deliver fiber to a much-needed wireless tower to increase capacity and coverage, plus added capabilities to local first responders.”
He added that the company is working rapidly to increase the number of homes and businesses that can get fiber “as soon as we can get the necessary permits.”
According to the statement, burying the fiber cables increases the network’s resiliency while protecting it from hazards such as natural disasters and vandalism attempts. The work also uses a micro-trenching technique, which produces a 1 ¾ -inch cut and uses existing ducts where possible, thus diminishing pavement breakage and dust emission significantly.
Liberty said the project will be conduct “with minimal traffic impact. However, drivers should expect delays due to lane and partial road closures and must exercise caution when traveling in these locations.”
“Residents and business owners in these communities should park their vehicles in their properties and not on the street to avoid obstructions or possible damages,” the release stated.
The work in the Sally’s Fancy area includes burying underground conduits and fiber optic cable starting at the intersection of East End Road and Lowry Hill Road. Construction will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.