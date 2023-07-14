The Library of Congress is offering a third round of grants to individuals and organizations working to document the culture and traditions of Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, according to a news release.
Up to 10 12-month grant opportunities are available for $50,000 each to fund field research within these communities of color that are traditionally underrepresented in the United States.
Informational webinars will be held about the Community Collections Grant program and application process beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and again on Thursday, July 20, and Thursday, Aug. 3. Pre-registration is required.
The funding is part of the Library of Congress’ initiative, “Of the People: Widening the Path,” which continues to create a range of opportunities for Americans to engage with the Community Collections Grants from the Library’s American Folklife Center and to add their own perspectives to the Library’s collections, enriching the Library’s holdings with “diverse materials featuring creativity and knowledge found at the local level,” and allowing the national library to share a more inclusive American story, according to the statement.
Applicants for the grant funding, which was announced last week, will be were be accepted through Aug. 18.