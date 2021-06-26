Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is reminding residents that the amnesty period during which interest and penalties assessed against all outstanding real property taxes in the territory are waived, expires Wednesday.
“The amnesty is extended to all property owners covering all delinquent tax years and is intended to provide a waiver of 100% of all interest and penalties,” Roach said in a prepared statement released Friday.
Property tax payments can be made online at: https://propertytax.vi.gov. Payments may also be submitted via credit card, or by using a single-use credit card authorization form, which may be obtained from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s website: https://ltg.gov.vi/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Credit-Card-Authorization-3.25.20.pdf. The completed form may be scanned and emailed to lgopayments@lgo.vi.gov.
Roach encouraged property owners to contact the Office of the Tax Collector to make payments or to arrange an installment payment plan. If an owner arranges an installment payment plan and remains current on all payments, the property parcel will be removed from property auctions pertaining to the tax years covered in the payment plan. Contact the Office of the Tax Collector for additional installment payment plan details.
Taxpayers interested in making payments in person are encouraged to visit the Office of the Lieutenant Governor cashier locations, which are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The St. John Cashier location is at the Islandia Building at Enighed; the St. Thomas location is at the ground floor at Nisky Center; and the St. Croix locations are at Government House in Christiansted, the Leroy Quinn Finance Building in Estate Diamond, and the Lagoon Street Commercial Building No. 1 in Frederiksted.
For additional information regarding property tax payments or to obtain tax status reports or installment payment plans, contact the Office of the Tax Collector on St. Thomas-St. John at (340) 774-2991 and on St. Croix at (340) 773-6449.