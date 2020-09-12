Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC has awarded 17 scholarships to 2020 graduates from local high schools to assist them in their pursuit of a degree at an accredited U.S. college or university.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
• N’Kosi Benjamin, who will attend the Florida Institute of Technology.
• Kelsey Bhola, who will attend Harvard University.
• Djamel Boucenna, who will attend Arizona State University.
• Mila Carty, who will attend the University of Pennsylvania.
• Laurie Cedeno, who will attend the University of Tampa.
• DaRe’One Christopher, who will attend Rollins College.
• Amira Claxton who will attend the University of Tampa.
• Dominique Elizee, who will attend the New York University.
• Trey Francis, who will attend North Carolina A&T University.
• Denali Georges, who will attend Liberty University.
• Jahfiyah Gumbs, who will attend Barry University.
• Sanay Hewitt, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
• Haley Jennings, who will attend Nova Southeastern University.
• Amisha Mirchandani, who will attend Florida State University.
• Rachel Nelson, who will attend Grand Canyon University.
• Daniel Newton, who will attend the University of the Virgin Islands.
• Viren Punjabi, who will attend the Worchester Polytechnic Institute.
According to a statement from Limetree, the recipients were selected based on their scholastic record and financial need. The scholarships will continue for four years, provided the students maintain good academic standing at an accredited U.S. college or university.
Limetree has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year.