Loud noises coming from Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix over the last week are no cause for alarm, and the company issued a statement apologizing for the noisy, but necessary, “steam blows.”
“As part of the refinery restart project, all steam lines are being purged with steam, and vented to the atmosphere to remove debris. Limetree uses silencers to reduce sound levels, however, the recent blows were conducted on the high pressure steam system, resulting in the overly loud noise,” according to a news release.