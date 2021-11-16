The auction of Limetree Bay refinery is now set for Thursday, and cash deposits from interested bidders are due today, according to testimony Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Limetree counsel Jorian Rose said at the hearing that “the good news today is we have a going-concern bidder,” St. Croix Energy, that submitted a $20 million bid Friday.
Michael O’Hara, managing director of Jeffries LLC, testified at Monday’s hearing via affidavit that the New York investment firm conducted “an extensive ‘going-concern sale’ marketing process over the last three months.”
Jeffries contacted 185 prospective investors and 35 parties executed non-disclosure agreements with Limetree and performed due diligence with the refinery’s data, according to O’Hara.
“While Jeffries believes it may receive additional qualified bids and is in the process of working with other potential qualified bidders, the St. Croix Energy, LLLP (the ‘Stalking Horse Bidder’) bid is the only qualified bid” to date, according to the affidavit.
A stalking horse agreement is an initial bid amount that essentially functions as a reserve in a bankruptcy auction.
St. Croix Energy initially bid $11.5 million but the parties have since “negotiated a significant increase in the amount being offered by the Stalking Horse Bidder,” and executed an asset and purchase agreement for $20 million, with $1 million in reimbursement of administrative expenses payable on the closing of a sale, according to the affidavit.
J. Aron and Company and BP Products North America have been identified as two major creditors that Limetree Bay still owes money to, and also qualify as potential credit bidders. J. Aron and Company is a subsidiary of New York-based investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Judge David Jones said he would be available for another hearing Thursday morning in case there are any last-minute issues the parties need resolved before the auction takes place.
Rose also said Monday that Limetree has been having “liquidity issues” as the bankruptcy auction has been repeatedly delayed.
Those cashflow issues have halted hydrocarbon purging and shutdown procedures at the troubled facility, according to a joint filing Friday in an ongoing civil case filed by the Justice Department.
The Justice Department filed the complaint against Limetree on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency on July 12, claiming the refinery’s operations have repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and hundreds of refinery employees and contractors laid off.