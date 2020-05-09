Limetree Bay donated four thermal scanners last month to assist the V.I. Health Department temperature screen all incoming airport passengers to the territory.
The temperature scanners are non-contact infrared forehead thermometers and are currently used at Limetree Bay to screen its own employees, according to a Limetree Bay statement.
The Health Department, with the assistance of the V.I. National Guard began screening passengers at the airports last month to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the territory.
When officials at Limetree Bay learned that the department’s temperature screening devices would be delayed, they offered to provide temperature scanners, according to the statement.
Limetree Bay also donated two thermal scanners to the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency to aid in the efforts to screen their 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Points.