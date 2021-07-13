Following weeks of speculation, Limetree Bay has officially filed for bankruptcy.
“Limetree Bay Refining, LLC and several of its affiliates have filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas,” according to a statement issued Monday evening. “Limetree Bay intends to use the Chapter 11 process to engage in discussions with its lenders, creditors, equity owners and others to evaluate options to maximize the value of the estate and recoveries for stakeholders, including exploring a potential sale of its assets.”
The troubled refinery has repeatedly sprayed pollutants over homes and farms on St. Croix since December, endangering public health, according to a complaint filed Monday by the U.S. Justice Department on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency.
According to the statement from the company Monday, “Limetree Bay has received commitments for up to $25 million in new debtor-in-possession financing that, upon court approval, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to meet ongoing business obligations related to the maintenance of the refinery during the Chapter 11 process.”
The bankruptcy filing was necessitated by the shutdown, “and the indefinite suspension of its plans to restart the refinery due to severe regulatory and financial constraints. Given the uncertainty related to the restart of production and commercial sales of refined products, the Company believes filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 is the most prudent course of action. It is expected that management will continue to be responsible for handling the care and maintenance of the refinery and all other necessary day-to-day operations throughout this process,” according to the statement.
“We are extremely grateful to our investors, employees and business partners for standing by us through the restart process and these uncertain times,” said Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay’s CEO. “Severe financial and regulatory constraints have left us no choice but to pursue this path, after careful consideration of all alternatives. The Chapter 11 process provides Limetree with the clearest path to maximize the value of our estate for our stakeholders while safely preparing the refinery for an extended shutdown.”
Oil storage operations are expected to continue, and the company said they would provide updates about further developments.