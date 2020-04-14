The Limetree Bay facility on St. Croix has implemented temperature screenings at all of its entry points to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to a statement, the screening process was launched Wednesday at the facility’s Gate 2, with all employees and contractors entering that gate scanned. The following day, all of the facility’s entry points were added to the process.
No one has yet to exhibit an elevated temperature, according to the statement.
“Our response to COVID-19 continues to evolve in our efforts to assure the safety of all our personnel, and we will remain steadfast in our approach to combating the spread of this virus within our facility,” said Limetree Bay President and CEO Brian Lever in the statement.
On March 22, the V.I. Health Department announced that a Limetree Bay contractor tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was quarantined.
Since the individual did not recently travel, the department deemed the individual the first case of “community transmission” of the virus on St. Croix.
Epidemiologists conducted contact tracing as a part of their routine investigation process with the support of Limetree Bay staff. All contacts of the Limetree Bay case inside the facility were also quarantined.
Temperature screening is now a requirement to enter the facility, and on-site health care workers are conducting the temperature scans.
In accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone registering a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be re-checked and evaluated, and referred for medical attention if the elevated temperature persists.
Limetree Bay continues to encourage its personnel to practice good hygiene and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of the team, as well as their family members, according to the statement.
The Limetree Bay oil refinery is undergoing a $2 billion overhaul and is expected to finish this summer. It remains unclear whether the ongoing pandemic will change the reopen date.
