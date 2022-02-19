Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC announced Friday that Todd Dillabough has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Jeffrey Rinker, who resigned in January.
“Mr. Dillabough has more than 40 years of experience in the energy industry, including 15 years of operational and financial restructuring leadership in large, complex, domestic, and international companies. His primary focus has been energy, with both Exploration and Production and Oilfield Services as well as Mining, Technology, Pulp & Paper, Aircraft MRO and Airlines,” according to a statement from Limetree Bay.
“Mr. Dillabough led two E&P energy companies as CEO, President and COO after moving through the technical side of the E&P business then into Business Development roles. He most recently served as a principal at DC Cayman, Ltd. Mr. Dillabough earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Calgary, in Canada,” according to the company.
“I am very pleased to be working with Limetree Bay and believe that recent steps position the terminal as a great standalone quality asset in St. Croix, the USVI, and the Caribbean,” Dillabough said in the statement. “I expect Limetree Bay Terminals to become the premier merchant energy terminal in the Caribbean serving worldwide customers in dynamic energy markets.”
According to the statement, the Limetree Bay facility “consists of 167 tanks, with a capacity of approximately 34 million barrels, and deep-water access to 11 docks including an offshore single point mooring buoy capable of loading and discharging vessels up to VLCC size.”
Very large crude carriers are among the largest supertankers in the world, capable of carrying between 1.9 million and 2.2 million barrels of oil, or more than $200 million of oil at current prices.
The St. Croix oil terminal and refinery are no longer owned by the same company.
Jamaican company West Indies Petroleum Ltd. won the troubled refinery at auction with a $62 million bid on Dec. 18, after a Texas bankruptcy judge voided the results of a first auction, which had been won by St. Croix Energy.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The EPA recently made it clear that West Indies Petroleum “will need to engage with EPA regarding environmental compliance and permitting issues prior to the start-up of any operations at the refinery,” according to EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez.