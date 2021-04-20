Limetree Bay Refining announced Monday that Neil Morgan has been named refinery general manager.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Neil to our Limetree Bay family,” said Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay’s CEO. “Neil’s extensive industry and leadership experience perfectly positions him to lead the refinery in its next phase of operations and to further Limetree Bay’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to manage the operations at Limetree Bay,” Morgan said. “The company has made significant progress, and I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the ongoing development of its safe and efficient operations.”
Morgan succeeds Robert Weldzius, “who joined Limetree Bay primarily to lend his deep refining expertise during the company’s early formation and through the restart process. Mr. Weldzius announced his intent to retire last year,” according to a news release from the company.
“While Bob’s departure has been planned for some time, he will be greatly missed,” Rinker said. “Bob was crucial to the success of our restart project and early operations and I’m deeply grateful for his leadership and dedication. We all wish him the best in his retirement.”
Morgan’s career “spans more than 30 years in the energy industry, most notably in international refining, project management and manufacturing leadership. He has a documented track record of performance improvement across various technical and financial roles,” according to the news release. Most recently, Morgan “served as senior vice president of downstream manufacturing for Husky Energy, where he was responsible for operations of four refineries and upgraders,” according to the news release. “Prior to that, Mr. Morgan served as executive board member, Downstream Oil Division, for OMV Petrom, where he oversaw the Petrobrazi Modernization Project, a multi-year greenfield and brownfield project. On the retail side of the business, Morgan was instrumental in repositioning OMV Petrom’s brands and initiating partnerships with several retail chains. Morgan earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Salford, Manchester, U.K.”
OMV Petrom is the largest private investor in Romania.