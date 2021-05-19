V.I. senators and government officials met with Limetree Bay CEO Jeff Rinker at the St. Croix refinery on Tuesday, but the lack of public notice — and a prohibition on recording devices enforced by Limetree Bay — meant the public was not privy to the majority of what was said.
The meeting was not held in accordance with the V.I. Code’s open meetings law. More than a quorum of senators — the minimum number required to take action on an item — was in attendance, which means the public must be informed in advance of the time and location of the meeting.
Twelve of the Legislature’s 15 senators were in attendance. The three who did not attend were Javan James Sr., Carla Joseph and Alma Francis Heyliger.
As of Monday, the Legislature’s online calendar included an “emergency meeting” hosted by Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The location of the meeting was listed as the V.I. Port Authority conference rooms on St. Thomas and St. Croix, and the invitees were listed as the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Health Department and the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency.
The calendar item, which did not include a subject for discussion or an indication of why the meeting was being held, was removed from the Legislature’s website entirely Tuesday afternoon.
The Daily News reached out to Frett-Gregory’s office on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but received no further information about the purpose of the meeting. A reporter went to the St. Thomas Port Authority conference room at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but it was empty.
Jamila Russell, who serves as legislative director for Frett-Gregory, called The Daily News at 2:04 p.m. and said the meeting was being held at Limetree Bay’s offices on St. Croix.
While Russell claimed it was a public meeting, she said that Limetree Bay’s facility was not open to the public, and members of the public would not be allowed to attend.
A few minutes later, Russell said members of the media would be allowed to attend the meeting — which was already in progress — but no remote access or public livestream would be provided.
A Daily News representative on St. Croix was able to get to Limetree Bay’s office just before 3:30 p.m., when Limetree spokeswoman Erica Parsons said all photography, video and audio recording was prohibited.
The Daily News was allowed to listen to the discussion and take written notes for a little under an hour. However, a reporter on St. Thomas was not allowed to listen in via the representative’s telephone.
Throughout the meeting, participants spoke frequently about the need for “transparency.”
Rinker, who took over as CEO in October, responded to questions from senators along with Jeff Charles, vice president of terminal operations, who has been serving as incident commander during the recent flares and oil spray incidents.
Since the refinery restarted operations in February, there have been four serious incidents that possibly pose a risk to public health.
The refinery sprayed a mist of oil over the Clifton Hill neighborhood on Feb. 4; an excess of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide on April 22 and 23; and an issue with the coker unit on May 5-6 that “probably released certain hydrocarbons,” according to EPA Region 2 acting Administrator Walter Mugdan, who spoke during a recent town hall meeting that included residents and members of the public.
But on Tuesday, Limetree officials took responsibility for only three of the four incidents.
“I’m here to get the facts. How many releases of noxious smells have there been in 2021?” asked St. Thomas Sen. Dwayne DeGraff.
Limetree acknowledged the incidents on Feb. 4, April 23, and the latest flare on May 12, which once again left residents of the west end breathing noxious gases.
But officials said they weren’t counting the issue with the coker unit in early May, and generally denied responsibility for the stenches plaguing St. Croix. The company said it ceased operations after the EPA issued a shutdown order Friday, and is providing drinking water and other support to residents affected by the oil sprays, which most recently affected Enfield Green.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said he lives in Enfield Green and asked about assistance for residents who have to leave their homes.
Limetree officials said they are focused on identifying the source of the smells, and sent staff out to investigate when they receive resident complaints.
Sen. Kurt Vialet said the Department of Planning and Natural Resources had received money to purchase monitoring units, which apparently never happened.
Limetree officials insist they were not required to operate ambient air monitors when they restarted operations. And while they’ve since agreed to do so “voluntarily,” officials on Tuesday could not give a timeline for when the five monitors would be operational.
Company officials said they are working with the EPA to conduct audits while under a shutdown order, which will remain in place for 60 days unless further modified.
“There needs to be closer communication between Limetree and the government,” Frett-Gregory said. “I’m not hearing a true collaboration between government entities and Limetree. It is critical to acknowledge the community comes first.”
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach posted a statement on social media Tuesday that he voted against the refinery restart deal while serving as a senator in the 32nd Legislature.
“I think this situation presents a where-do-we-go-from-here moment. It calls for all of us, particularly those in public office, to be vigilant in protecting our people and our homeland, and to ensure to them every measure of environmental and economic justice available,” Roach said.
“Our inclination seems always to be to turn against one another, to play the blame game, to point fingers, not to unite in a way that brings the greatest good for us all. Will this time be different?”
On Tuesday night — days after the most recent flare — Limetree Bay Energy posted on social media that the refinery has “set up an Event Response Center to aid members of the community who were impacted by the May 12, 2021, flare incident. Car wash stations and water distribution is available for affected residents.”
The station is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Limetree Bay parking lot on Hess Road.
“Residents who were impacted by the release can contact Limetree’s Incident Hotline at 340-692-3199 to file a report or schedule water delivery, if applicable. Text LBRCOM to 333-111 to opt-in for updates on Limetree’s response. The event response center will be available until June 30, 2021,” according to the post.
The EPA community contact is Zeno Bain at 571-289-9450 or Bain.Zeno@epa.gov.
The EPA has created a website specifically for information related to the investigation into Clean Air Act violations at Limetree Bay: epa.gov/vi/limetree-bay-terminals-and-limetree-bay-refining-llc.
— Daily News contributor Linda Morland assisted with this story.