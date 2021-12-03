Oil and vapor releases into the air and fiery flares at the Limetree Bay refinery in February and May led to an investigation by the U.S. Labor Department that found the refinery failed to meet federal workplace chemical safety standards and endangered workers.
The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Limetree Bay Refining for 20 violations of the Process Safety Management standard with $259,407 in proposed penalties, a press release announced Thursday.
“There are inherent hazards facing workers in facilities that process large quantities of flammable and toxic chemicals at high temperatures and pressures,” OSHA Area Office Director Alfredo Nogueras said. “Complying with OSHA’s Process Safety Management standard reduces those risks and protects workers.”
According to the release, OSHA determined that Limetree did not:
• Compile all necessary information on process equipment and technology, including relief system design, safe operating limits and consequences of deviation from those limits.
• Evaluate and implement controls to manage process hazards adequately.
• Complete a pre-startup safety review.
• Prevent process equipment from operating in a deficient condition.
• Inspect process equipment adequately before returning it to service and introducing hazardous chemicals to the process.
• Develop and implement operating procedures to address conditions that deviate from normal operations.
“The number and increasing severity of the release incidents at the Christiansted refinery shows us that Limetree Bay Refining LLC was putting workers at risk by permitting serious deficiencies to exist with its process equipment and inadequate process safety management programs,” Nogueras said.
Employers have 15 business days from receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, the release stated.
In November, St. Croix Energy won the bankruptcy auction for the Limetree Bay refinery with a bid totaling $29 million, and the group of unnamed investors intends to pursue “a safe and environmentally conscious restart,” according to a company spokesman.