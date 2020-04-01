With one confirmed case of COVID-19 among contractors living at “Man Camp” on St. Croix, Limetree Bay is taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
In a press statement issued March 23, the executive management of Limetree Bay refinery and terminals said the individual had been quarantined prior to testing confirmed they did in fact have the illness.
“The health and safety of our staff, as well as the community, remains a top priority for Limetree and we will continue to take the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID19 within our facility and our community,” Brian Lever, Limetree Bay president and chief executive officer, said in the prepared statement.
Individuals who were in contact with the person under investigation at the Village have been identified and quarantined per Department of Health guidelines.
According to the statement, “in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic, Limetree Bay designated a 30-person quarantine facility apart from the Village housing, and developed a plan to include meal delivery, and regular sanitation of the facility.”
The company also implemented personnel guidelines to restrict business travel, implemented social distancing practices to include removing dining areas, holding meetings via teleconference and implementing work from home options for employees.
“Limetree also requires all its contractors and employees to complete medical screening before returning to work from leave to include vacation and sick leave. Limetree continuously educates employees and contractors on what to do in the event they suspect they have been exposed to COVID-19,” according to the news release.
It also noted that the company “recognizes that this is a difficult time for the community and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect and support our employees, their families and our community.”
Limetree Bay, located in Estate Hope, did not respond to requests for additional comment Tuesday.
