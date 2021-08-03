Limetree Bay Terminals — which is distinct and separate from Limetree Bay refinery — announced that the company has entered into a financing deal worth up to $100 million.
Under the agreement between Limetree Terminals and AMP Capital Investors, “AMP Capital will provide Limetree Terminals’ indirect parent company, Limetree Bay Terminals Holdings II, LLC with a $50 million incremental tranche of term loans, which amount can be upsized by an additional $50 million at the election of AMP Capital. The proceeds of the term loans will be invested in the Company,” according to a news release issued by the company Monday.
“This substantial capital infusion is a clear demonstration of the strategic importance of the Limetree Bay terminal and the vital role this large-scale logistics facility plays in the flow of materials for St. Croix and the region,” said Jeffrey Rinker, Limetree Bay’s chief executive officer. “The transaction significantly enhances the Company’s liquidity position allowing us to build on our strategic location and world-class facilities.”
According to the news release, “Limetree Terminals is distinct and separate from Limetree Bay Refining LLC (“Limetree Refinery”), whose operations have been suspended following the filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Limetree Terminals is expected to continue to operate without interruption while Limetree Refinery undergoes its restructuring process.”
There are still about 85 employees working at Limetree Bay Terminals, but the 271 direct employees, in addition to contractors, will be unemployed after the refinery completes shutdown operations.
Huntons Andrews Kurth, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Limetree Terminals and Evercore is serving as the Company’s financial adviser, according to the news release.
The release noted that Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC is a “world-class energy logistics hub centrally located in the Caribbean facilitating the storage, segregation, blending, and global movement of crude oils, fuel oils, bunker, gasolines, diesel, jet fuel, and liquid petroleum gases. Customers include integrated global oil majors, refiners, global trading houses, and the co-located refinery.
The statement further noted that the facility “consists of 167 tanks, with a capacity of approximately 34 million barrels, and deep-water access to 11 docks including an offshore single point mooring buoy capable of loading and discharging vessels up to VLCC size.”