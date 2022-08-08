Limetree Bay Terminals

The leaders of Limetree Bay Terminals are further distancing themselves from the troubled refinery side of the shared fuel facility in Estate Hope on St. Croix by rebranding under the name “Ocean Point Terminals.”

 Daily News file photo by BILL KISER

Effective today, the fuel bunkering operation will be doing business as Ocean Point Terminals, a name that “was carefully developed and selected by the Company’s employees,” according to a press release issued Sunday.

