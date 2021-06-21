Limetree Bay refinery will remain shut down indefinitely and 271 workers are being laid off, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Rinker announced Monday.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for us, and we are truly saddened to announce suspension of our restart plans for the refinery,” Rinker said in a statement. “Our personnel have demonstrated tremendous commitment and dedication in restarting the refinery, and we continue to be proud of their hard work. Unfortunately, this is our only option, given the extreme financial constraints facing the Company.”
Limetree Bay is in the midst of a 60-day emergency shutdown ordered by the Environmental Protection Agency, because the refinery repeatedly sprayed oil and chemicals over the surrounding neighborhoods of St. Croix after restarting operations in February.
That order is set to expire July 14, but Rinker said in a statement Monday that the refinery doesn't have enough cash to restart operations.
Before the EPA issued the shutdown order, the refinery voluntarily paused operations on May 12, and since that time "Limetree Bay has been working to obtain capital to assist in its restart efforts," according to the news release. "Regrettably, the Company has been unable to secure the necessary funding and will be required to reduce the refinery’s workforce by approximately 271 employees, effective September 19, 2021. The Company met with employees today to announce the decision to suspend the restart and explain the transition process for those who will be affected by it."
According to the statement from the company, "Limetree Bay will begin preparing the refinery for an extended shutdown, which includes safely purging gases from all of the units and removing any residual oil and products in the lines."
The statement added that, "Limetree Bay’s oil storage terminal will not be affected by the decision to suspend the restart of the refinery and will continue in operation."
All St. Croix residents are encouraged to take an online survey about the impacts of the refinery's pollution, available at bennington.edu/Limetree. The deadline to complete the survey is July 9.
For more information about the EPA’s air monitoring program around Limetree Bay refinery, visit epa.gov/vi/monitoring-air-near-limetree-bay.