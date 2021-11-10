With the closure of the Limetree Bay Refinery, many expected a financial fallout, and a report from the Economic Research Bureau puts a dollar value on the hit the territory has taken.
Expected annual losses include a $632 million reduction in the territory’s gross domestic product, $25 million lost in V.I. tax revenue and almost $2 billion in lost economic activity, according to Government House.
The report explained that the closure will have a “ripple effect” on the territory’s economy, as the refinery not only directly provided employment, but employees spent their wages and helped support industries such as construction, retail and business services.
“The Limetree Bay Refinery closure will impact many industries, including transportation, maintenance and repair, construction, engineering services, retail and wholesale trade, manufacturing, real estate and business services,” the report states. “The more significant of these impacts will be on St. Croix, where most workers and some suppliers reside. However, these are transitory impacts, wherein in the long run, the interaction of economic productivity of the workforce, capital investments and policy will determine the overall health of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ economy.”
The press release said the closure will result in the loss of :
- 800 jobs (direct and indirect)
- $112 million in wages.
- $1.8 billion in sales.
- $632 million reduction in gross domestic product.
- $19.7 million in individual income tax.
- $4.6 million in Gross Receipts taxes.
- $800,000 in trade and excise taxes.
- $300,000 in donations to charitable organizations.
- $237,000 in scholarships.
“Initial news of the refinery’s closure elicited strong reactions from the community, but our team used only data and statistics to drive the production of this report,” Economic Research Bureau director Allison DeGazon said.
“While we acknowledge the short-term impact of the refinery’s halt, we remain cautiously optimistic that our economy will rebound as it did following the closure of HOVENSA,” she said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the closure of the refinery is an economic setback. However, he believes the steady increase of tourism and the many capital improvements and recovery projects in the territory should offset the effects, the press release said.