The Justice Department and Limetree Bay’s attorneys filed a joint status report in U.S. District Court on Friday, detailing current plans and timelines for shutdown of the troubled refinery.
Attorneys representing the United States, which is the plaintiff in the suit against defendants Limetree Bay Refining, LLC and Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC, filed the report to update the court on shutdown efforts after attempts to restart production the facility repeatedly failed, spewing noxious chemicals over neighborhoods, farms and contaminating cisterns residents use for drinking water.
The Justice Department filed the complaint against Limetree on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency on July 12, claiming the refinery’s operations have repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.
“Simultaneously with the filing of the complaint, the United States filed an unopposed motion to stay all deadlines,” and a joint stipulation in which the parties agreed to provide status reports every 60 days.
In terms of the refinery’s status, the “petroleum process units” at the refinery “remain idled except to the extent to which the units are undergoing hydrocarbon purging,” according to the joint status report filed Friday.
Limetree Bay Terminals remains in operation, and bankruptcy proceedings are in progress for the refinery where restart costs spiraled out of control.
The bankruptcy court issued an order establishing bidding and sale procedures on Aug. 11, which includes several deadlines.
Bids are due by Sept. 17, the auction is scheduled for Sept. 22, a sale hearing is set for Oct. 14, and Nov. 1 is the deadline for the winning bidder to close the sale transaction, according to the report.
The bankruptcy court approved a final order on Aug. 22, which included a 16-week budget that runs through Oct. 31.
On July 29, the EPA approved the “Phase 1 Hydrocarbon Purge Plan” that Limetree Bay submitted, which “included starting the pilot light system and testing Flare 8 using propane to ensure that it is working properly,” according to the report. “The testing was successfully completed on Saturday, July 31.”
On Aug. 26, the EPA approved a Phase 2 purge plan, which “provides a process for purging hydrocarbons from Refinery Process Units and other equipment at the refinery as part of the process of bringing the refinery to a state of indefinite shutdown,” according to the report. “The Phase 2 Plan will involve four steps for each of the Refinery Process Units,” cold circulation, warm circulation, “steam degassing” and “nitrogen blanketing,” steps necessary to ensure the facility can remain idle indefinitely.
“The Phase 2 Plan also addresses measures Limetree Bay will take during the hydrocarbon purging to ensure that the purging process and any associated activities do not present an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health or welfare or the environment,” according to the report.
The measures will ensure the refinery is in compliance with applicable regulations during the purging, and “Additionally, Limetree Bay has retained an independent observer to observe the hydrocarbon purging,” according to the report. On Aug. 30, “Limetree Bay initiated the Phase 2 Plan which is currently scheduled to last for five to six weeks, but which may last longer as necessary to purge hydrocarbons from Refinery Process Units and other equipment at the refinery.”
According to the report, Limetree Bay has ordered five sulfur dioxide and five hydrogen sulfide ambient air monitors that are expected to be installed by October. In the interim, the EPA will continue to monitor emissions at the plant.
Limetree Bay is currently working to submit a Phase 3 Hydrocarbon Purge Plan to remove “amine and other process chemicals from the refinery equipment.”
Meanwhile, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett released results of an informal online economic impact survey about the refinery’s closure, in which about half of respondents said that even considering potential environmental harms, the closure has been bad for St. Croix.
The informal, anonymous survey included a relatively small sample size of 290 respondents, not all of which answered every question.
One question asked: “Taking into account the environmental concerns raised because of Limetree’s emissions and the economic impact Limetree’s presence had on our community, do you believe the closure of the refinery is in the best interest of St. Croix?”
Slightly fewer than half of respondents said “no,” and the remainder were split, with slightly more answering “yes,” and the minority responding, “not sure.”
Respondents used the comment section of the survey to vent their frustration about the refinery’s closure and its impact on St. Croix families, including some with multiple members who were employed, and then laid off by the refinery.
“I now have to find a job in my field elsewhere in America,” one respondent wrote, while another said he and his daughter both work at the refinery.
“I’m still working until September 19th but I’ve stressing and to know we will be left without health insurance in the conditions of our hospital during a pandemic is very scary. How will I purchase my medication? I worked Hovensa up until the shutdown in 2012. I fell into a depression that caused a lot of hurt to my family,” the respondent wrote. “I eventually got a job off island at a refinery and as soon as I heard that our refinery was purchased my family and I moved back home. Now we going through this all over again... You guys have no idea as to what this causes to us employees of the refinery.... I don’t want to have to leave the island again.”