Limetree declares bankruptcy

As St. Croix's Limetree Bay Refining prepared to file for bankruptcy Monday, the U.S. Justice Department was filing a complaint saying Limetree officials publicly minimized dangerous accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
Limetree Bay has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The company says it has received commitments for up to $25 million in new debtor-in-possession financing that, upon court approval, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to meet ongoing business obligations related to the maintenance of the refinery during the Chapter 11 process.
The parent of the Company expects to continue operations at its oil storage terminal business.
DOJ in complaint cites Limetree Bay as ‘imminent and substantial danger’ to public health
The U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, filed a complaint Monday in the District Court of the Virgin Islands against Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC, alleging that the companies’ St. Croix petroleum refinery “presents an imminent and substantial danger to public health and the environment.”
Also Monday, in a stipulation filed along with the complaint acknowledging Limetree is not currently operating and that it does not intend to restart the refinery at the present time, Limetree Bay agreed to a number of requirements to include:
• Completing all corrective measures that are necessary to eliminate any imminent and substantial endangerment to public health or welfare or the environment posed by the refinery or refinery process units before the refinery or any refinery process unit restarts
• Notify the United States and the court no fewer than 90 days before restarting the refinery or any refinery process unit
• Submit a plan for EPA approval to purge hydrocarbons from refinery process units and other equipment at the refinery as part of the process of indefinite shutdown.
According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, since February, the refinery experienced multiple major incidents resulting in significant air pollutant and oil releases and “many residents in the surrounding St. Croix community reported becoming sickened by some of the releases.”
“Today’s action shows the Department of Justice’s commitment to enforcing the Clean Air Act and protecting American communities from harmful air pollution,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in the statement.
Walter Mugdan, EPA acting regional administrator, said the agency “is committed to ensuring that Limetree Bay’s activities and operations comply with laws that protect public health,”
“Today’s action and stipulation further strengthen our work to protect communities near this refinery by securing a binding commitment from the company that any restart of operations or initiation of long-term shutdown activities, such as purging gases, must receive EPA’s prior approval,” he said. “These actions advance EPA’s commitment to environmental justice and to protect clean air for those living in vulnerable and overburdened communities.”
