According to a global news agency, the next few months will be critical for St. Croix’s Limetree Bay refinery.
What was billed as a $1.4 billion, 18-month restart of the facility in an announcement by Government House in July 2018, has since grown to at least a $2.7 billion, 27-month-and-counting project, according to a recent report by Reuters.
Now, the refinery’s major partner BP may opt out of its contracts to supply the facility with crude and purchase the refined products if production does not begin by December, according to two sources unnamed by Reuters.
The global demand for the very-low sulfur fuel oil the refinery is expected to produce has changed drastically since work on the plant began.
Low margins for low-sulfur fuel
Demand for bunker, the cheap, but relatively dirty fuel that many ships burn, is falling because of the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a September report by Hellenic Shipping News.
The Limetree refinery hoped to cash in on the transition to a cleaner burning type of bunker, very-low sulfur fuel oil that could demand a premium price at market.
Demand is off by 7% to 17% in major markets, and even more at some smaller ports, said Unni Einemo, director of the International Bunker Industry Association. And, with demand falling, the premium that refineries like Limetree are receiving for producing the cleaner fuel oil has also fallen from $298.90 per metric ton in January to only $53.50 per metric ton Monday, according to Ship & Bunker.
“We do not see the HSFO-VLSFO price spread recovering to $200 per ton before 2022 due to ongoing weak refining margins, surplus refining capacities and reduced crude runs,” Platts Analytics said Monday in a report by Lloyd’s List.
The fall in very-low sulfur prices is being driven not only by the COVID crisis, but also by refineries significantly increasing production of the fuel. Refineries are changing how they manufacture the product and diverting feedstocks that would have produced fuel for cars as demand for gasoline has also fallen worldwide as a result of the pandemic, reported Oil and Industry Trends recently.
Troubled restart
According to the Reuters and Argus Media, the refinery has had trouble restarting its crude unit, and construction delays have been caused by the discovery of extensive corrosion.
Three-quarters of a million barrels of Colombian heavy crude have been waiting to be processed at the plant since late April, and a tanker currently at the port has been waiting to unload crude from Guyana since August, Reuters said in separate reports recently.
The refinery plans to produce gasoline imminently with the startup of a 150,000-barrel-a-day crude distillation unit, Bloomberg has reported. While Arclight Capital Partner’s restart plan focused on very-low sulfur fuel oil, the refinery has historically been a major supplier of gasoline to the U.S. East Coast, with 15% of fuel delivered there in 2010 coming from the refinery, according to Bloomberg.
Since starting the overhaul project, Arclight has sold a majority interest in Limetree Bay to EIG Global Energy Partners.
On Monday, EIG declined to answer questions from The Daily News on the progress of the restart and the media reports.
Next week, a new chief executive officer is expected to take control of the Limetree facility, according to a press release issued by the refinery on Friday.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff [Rinker] to Limetree Bay as CEO,” said R. Blair Thomas, chairman of the company’s board of directors and CEO of EIG Global Energy Partners, Limetree Bay’s controlling shareholder. “Limetree Bay made significant progress in 2020 and we are confident that Jeff’s deep industry experience and strong track record of delivering commercial results and creating shareholder value make him the ideal person to lead the Company during its next chapter of commercial operation.”