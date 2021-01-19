The Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix is advising residents that loud noise and a larger-than-usual flame atop its flare stack are all part of its normal startup processes.
In a statement, Limetree indicated that, during startup, gases are sometimes routed to the flare system where they are safely burned. Steam is also routed to the flare to promote complete combustion of the gases and eliminate smoke.
“The combination of burning gases and steam can be noisy at times,” the statement read.
In May, Limetree issued a statement apologizing for noisy, but necessary, “steam blows” from the refinery. In December, many residents were alarmed by a giant plume of steam that appeared to envelope a large part of the plant. Limetree blamed a “minor refinery upset” in a vacuum distillation tower for the plume.
The company indicated that flare activity and noise will return to normal as soon as the refinery startup is complete.
Normal operations were slated to begin in mid-January, but a series of setbacks, from corroded pipes to the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the startup and left fuel supplier BP threatening to leave its 2018 agreement to supply up to 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil, according to a report from Reuters.
The report stated that Limetree was granted more time to fix its startup issues and that a restart was expected by the end of the month.
Refinery officials declined to comment further on their reopening to The Daily News.
The Limetree Bay refinery project is already a year past its original startup date with roughly $3 billion already spent in the process — more than $1 billion over original estimates according to Reuters.