Nearly a decade after the HOVENSA refinery closed and dealt a body blow to the St. Croix economy, Limetree Bay, its successor, announced Monday the restart of refinery operations, and a renewed lifeline for the territory.
In a statement, Limetree Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Rinker voiced his excitement about the reopening, touting the refinery’s ability to process more than 200,000 barrels of crude oil and other feedstocks per day, and its potential to boost the local economy, with original projections showing about 700 full-time jobs.
“We are thrilled to commence operations and begin producing quality fuels for our customers,” Rinker said. “As we move into Limetree’s next chapter of commercial operations, we are well positioned to succeed. In these difficult economic times, we are thankful to be able to support growth in the local economy and be a source of significant local employment for many years to come.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who touched on the refinery’s restart during his State of the Territory address last month, called the news a “big victory” for St. Croix and the territory.
“In these difficult economic times, I am very pleased that the refinery is creating hundreds of well-paying, quality jobs for Virgin Islands workers,” Bryan said in a statement. “Limetree — thanks to its leading, global investors and business partners — has delivered on its promise to create world-class facilities that are well-situated to meet growing demands in the region and deliver local economic development to the Virgin Islands.”
Bryan said the restart guarantees the V.I. government will now receive an annual payment of at least $7 million. He added that his administration has monitored the progress of the restart and that the Department of Planning and Natural Resources along with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice worked through the Clean Air Act permits to ensure that federal air quality standards were met.
“As refining begins, that monitoring will continue to ensure that the public health of St. Croix’s residents is protected,” Bryan said.
Limetree’s reopening comes after considerable delay. While the closure of HOVENSA — then the largest employer in the territory with more than 2,000 employees — occurred in January 2012, attempts to restart the refinery have been plagued by setbacks since 2018.
According to a report from Reuters, normal operations were slated to begin in mid-January, but a series of setbacks, from corroded pipes to the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the startup and left fuel supplier BP threatening to leave its 2018 agreement to supply up to 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil.
The report stated that Limetree was granted more time to fix its issues and that a restart was expected by the end of January.
To date, extensive repairs lifted the overhaul cost to more than $2.7 billion, exceeding the original $1.6 billion budget, according to the report.
In his statement, Rinker said the restart of the refinery was a “complicated endeavor” that required a first-class team of employees and contractors and a collaborative partnership between business and government.
“We have been able to restart operations due to the continued perseverance and efforts of our business partners, employees, investors and local government officials, overcoming challenges including Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rinker said. “Industry leading safety performance was maintained throughout the restart project and I want to thank our employees and all key stakeholders for their tremendous work and continued commitment toward making today a reality.”